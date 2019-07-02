Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.65 N/A 0.57 20.16 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 33 1.13 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.