Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

We will be comparing the differences between Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.79 N/A 1.36 11.41 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -16.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 30.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.