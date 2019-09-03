Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Reaches $18.13 52-Week High; Ghost Tree Capital Increased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding By $20.15 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) stake by 620% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 775,000 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 900,000 shares with $24.17M value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $3.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 563,563 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

The stock of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.76 target or 9.00% above today’s $18.13 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $324.59 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $19.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.21 million more. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 124,217 shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.26% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Teton Advsr Inc has 0.19% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.69% or 900,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 4,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard stated it has 729,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cove Street Ltd Llc accumulated 1.69 million shares. Zpr invested in 30,695 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 54,667 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 1,205 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 25,617 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 198,168 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% or 31,169 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 20,400 shares.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $106,490 activity. Anand Naveen bought $106,490 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $324.59 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.55M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 61.04% above currents $25.77 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 27. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,397 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,340 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 173,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.03% or 40,398 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 192,520 shares. Emory University reported 102,586 shares. Hikari Limited reported 20,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 391,528 are held by Point72 Asset Management L P. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has 199,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 125,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Obseva Sa stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc was reduced too.

