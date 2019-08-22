Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Reaches $17.47 After 5.00% Up Move; Principal Financial Group (PFG) SI Decreased By 1.78%

The stock of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 76,984 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $316.61M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $18.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HALL worth $15.83M more.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) had a decrease of 1.78% in short interest. PFG’s SI was 8.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.78% from 8.84M shares previously. With 1.26 million avg volume, 7 days are for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG)’s short sellers to cover PFG’s short positions. The SI to Principal Financial Group Inc’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 460,964 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance services and products to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.05 billion. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. Insurance Solutions divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Principal Financial Group, Inc. shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,684 are held by Dupont Capital. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Homrich And Berg holds 14,186 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 35,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 100,637 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,818 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 2,350 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Td Asset Management accumulated 285,371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 452,419 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 35,620 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Com holds 10,372 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1.05 million shares. 15,132 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial (PFG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Principal adds PayPal exec to board – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Appoints Jonathan S. Auerbach to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Principal launches three multi-factor ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $106,490 activity. Anand Naveen had bought 6,500 shares worth $106,490.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,427 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,444 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 54,667 shares. 126,847 are held by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Intrepid Capital invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Wedge Management L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 31,169 shares. State Street Corp holds 228,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 6,680 shares. Citigroup has 3,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Llc holds 0% or 315,656 shares in its portfolio. American Group holds 0% or 8,314 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 71,200 shares. Staley Cap Advisers owns 900,000 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt reported 30,695 shares. Geode Cap reported 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $316.61 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hallmark Financial’s (HALL) Shares Gain on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carrefour’s Brazil unit investigated for corruption – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Russia’s Mail.ru expands in car sharing with YouDrive stake – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hallmark Financial (HALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hallmark Financial Executives to Participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.