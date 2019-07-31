Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Reaches $15.66 52-Week High; Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Its Axogen (AXGN) Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 68.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 65,207 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock rose 29.59%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 160,876 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 95,669 last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $714.91 million valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 250,677 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

The stock of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) hit a new 52-week high and has $16.29 target or 4.00% above today’s $15.66 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $283.85 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $16.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.35 million more. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 76,082 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 45,274 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). 42,785 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 31,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) reported 1,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zpr Inv Management stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 21,253 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 19,635 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 729,017 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 25,617 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 126,570 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 74,509 shares.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HALL’s profit will be $6.16M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed rate cuts could help cheap U.S. small-cap stocks gain favor – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gartner Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $283.85 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, FL, AXGN – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Axogen Announces Publication of the 100th Peer-Reviewed Clinical Paper Featuring its Product Portfolio for Peripheral Nerve Repair – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Axogen, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “(AXGN) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AxoGen had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.