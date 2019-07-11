Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Comparing side by side

Both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.66 N/A 0.57 20.16 MBIA Inc. 10 3.44 N/A -3.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and MBIA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MBIA Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than MBIA Inc.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors MBIA Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.