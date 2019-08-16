Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 12 0.73 N/A 1.36 11.41 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 95 2.65 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 highlights Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is $15.5, with potential downside of -6.51%. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 5.91%. Based on the results given earlier, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. About 1.6% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.