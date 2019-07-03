Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Owens Corning New (OC) Holding By $1.65 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 35.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 64,300 shares with $3.03M value, down from 99,340 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 579,774 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. HALL’s profit would be $6.19 million giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 49,481 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Hallmark Financial (HALL) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Hallmark Financial (HALL) a Solid Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iveda Partners with Metro Manila for Multimillion Dollar Smart City and Digital Transformation Projects – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Four murdered in London including heavily pregnant woman – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Appoints Karen Patruno Sheehy, Esq. as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zpr Investment Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) or 30,427 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 4,383 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 31,169 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 10,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Boston has 226,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roumell Asset Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 45,274 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Teton Advsrs Incorporated owns 188,930 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 71,200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 64,229 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 1,179 shares. Moreover, Intrepid has 3.43% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 685,575 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 198,168 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $61,093 activity. The insider GRAVES JAMES H sold 6,140 shares worth $61,093.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $265.69 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Nomura downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94 million for 12.47 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.