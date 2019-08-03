Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position By $465,101; Marcus Has 1.62 Sentiment

Marcus Corp (MCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 105 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 65 sold and reduced their equity positions in Marcus Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 19.44 million shares, up from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marcus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 77 New Position: 28.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,111 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 200,789 shares with $18.38M value, down from 205,900 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 1.09 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions

The stock increased 3.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 172,607 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation for 95,672 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 361,812 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.4% invested in the company for 249,281 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.37% in the stock. Savant Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,245 shares.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.92 million for 14.87 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

