Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.34 Million; Blair William & Company Has Decreased Position in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by $339,979

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 4,318 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 6,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 47,211 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,234 shares to 22,641 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs owns 1.46 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 2.02 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 1 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co accumulated 0% or 13,523 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 20,340 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.03% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 1.11M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 1,205 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 3,739 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 1,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 41,812 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 164,489 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc invested in 0.17% or 7,232 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt owns 13,945 shares. Sei Com owns 28,368 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.