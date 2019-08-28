Hallmark Capital Management Stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Lifted by $320,768 as Share Value Declined; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 2,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 1.29 million shares traded or 31.67% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP)

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Jump Trading Limited stated it has 0.1% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Veritable Lp reported 4,709 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0.67% or 65,601 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 514 shares. 1.35 million were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 83,114 shares. Moreover, Ent Corp has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 454 shares. Thomas White Intll holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 6,875 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,858 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors Inc reported 0.57% stake. Cleararc Cap reported 0.08% stake.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,450 shares to 97,725 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,498 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 300,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Asset Inc stated it has 26,815 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 4.83M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 758,945 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 306,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 43,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Barclays Pcl holds 3.64M shares. 14.75M are owned by D E Shaw Communication. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 25,100 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc has 445,000 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 60,674 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.00 million shares.

