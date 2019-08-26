Hallmark Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) as Stock Price Rose; Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 30,962 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 43,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 697,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 654,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 21,597 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares to 474,511 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,435 are held by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 134,000 shares. Cap Mgmt Va has invested 2.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 49,546 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 720,903 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Co invested in 114,949 shares. Boston holds 3.72 million shares. 24,076 were accumulated by Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 2,000 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. Natixis owns 400,600 shares. 300,000 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Gemmer Asset has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 577 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 137,852 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,756 shares.

