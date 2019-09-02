Hallmark Capital Management Raised Fiserv (FISV) Position by $690,360; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Increased Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 165.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 7,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 17,855 shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 286,403 shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 65,369 shares. Rbf Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,000 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt owns 10,420 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.06% or 4,216 shares. 2,533 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 14,324 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 2.46M are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 436 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 1,330 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 30,900 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,175 shares to 63,479 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,725 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.74 million shares. Fincl Consulate holds 1,072 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Putnam Llc reported 2.90M shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 1,248 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,522 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,901 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mngmt holds 0.61% or 19,573 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.8% or 858,658 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,015 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Com reported 12,826 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.91% or 49,596 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 8,692 shares to 62,972 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 176,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,446 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC).