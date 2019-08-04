Hallmark Capital Management Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Decreased by $401,481; First Merchants Lowered United Technologies Com (UTX) Position by $576,768; Stock Value Declined

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 193,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 197,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.39M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,134 shares to 86,070 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.10 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,222 shares to 44,846 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 2000 Index Etf Ishares (IWM) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.