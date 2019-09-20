Hallmark Capital Management Maintains Holding in Mc Donald’s (MCD); As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mc Donald’s Corporation (MCD) by 539.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 10,776 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 1,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mc Donald’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $209.93. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 3,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 21,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 3.59M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 33,369 shares to 151,292 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Special report: How CSX is changing the rules of railroading – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co holds 10,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telemus Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 11,355 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,473 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt reported 419,758 shares. Ally Finance Inc reported 7,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,388 shares. Cap Fund, France-based fund reported 231,659 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc accumulated 0.2% or 97,353 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 2.77M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 31,548 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Harvey accumulated 4,662 shares. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 188,886 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 527,123 shares. Timber Hill Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $802.13M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “McDonaldâ€™s Celebrates Huge Milestone in the Delivery Space – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “McDonald’s (MCD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7.8% to $1.25; 2.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,977 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,452 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY).