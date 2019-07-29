Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 9 Analysts Bullish eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 31.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 1,478 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 3,237 shares with $800,000 value, down from 4,715 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $241.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $253.94. About 1.31 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. See eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $34.5000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $34.5000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 206,664 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 51,799 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Jensen Invest Mngmt invested 4.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 102,994 shares. 150 are owned by Amer Research And Co. Sio Cap Management reported 15,407 shares. Cna Corp invested in 0.87% or 16,500 shares. Acg Wealth owns 22,868 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp reported 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Salem Counselors reported 2,478 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,526 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 18,707 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc, Texas-based fund reported 1,225 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,372 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 60,308 shares to 249,915 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 2,506 shares and now owns 4,670 shares. Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.84 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of stock.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.89 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 1.88 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 17,794 shares. Franklin Res holds 109,795 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 26,156 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Chevy Chase Holdg owns 0.12% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 731,233 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3.06% or 289,317 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc reported 401,641 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0.28% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40,153 shares. Pension Serv has 1.13 million shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc owns 43,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.1% or 9.34 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce accumulated 30,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Ltd Liability invested in 138,050 shares or 1% of the stock.

