Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Ross Stores (ROST) by $401,481; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Value Rose While Auxier Asset Management Upped by $794,427 Its Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 3.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, down from 197,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 1.77M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares to 128,885 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,444 shares to 13,502 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).