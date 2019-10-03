Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $383,544 as Shares Rose; Fastenal (FAST) Stake Has Increased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 332,939 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97M, down from 339,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 210,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 106,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Tru Comml Bank invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 3.14M shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Canandaigua State Bank & Com accumulated 147,965 shares. Kistler has 6,460 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn holds 28,572 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,327 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Service Limited Com owns 58,669 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 140,579 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 36,567 shares. Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability holds 5,102 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.12% or 25,726 shares. Hartline Corporation holds 5,898 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,137 shares to 44,668 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 40,114 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 95,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 5.56 million shares stake. Cim Lc owns 18,366 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.07 million shares. Madison Holdings Inc has invested 1.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 181,356 are owned by Strategic Financial Service. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 1,621 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr stated it has 67,086 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 266,907 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Vanguard Grp reported 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).