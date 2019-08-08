Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $343,368 as Shares Declined; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Share Price Were Volatile While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $499,000 Its Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,596 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 4.37 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 7.99 million shares to 752,000 shares, valued at $23.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Ltd Llc owns 0.45% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 73,838 shares. Canyon Capital Advsrs owns 7.99 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% or 567,597 shares. 2,421 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Luminus Mngmt Lc invested 0.92% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Assetmark reported 1,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin reported 66,143 shares. Sei Invests has 3,620 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,143 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,825 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 173,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc owns 1.43M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 11,786 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC) Complete Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan Companies: Merger Benefits Ensco, Not Rowan – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,886 shares to 15,815 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 17,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.