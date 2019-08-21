Hallmark Capital Management Lifted Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Prologis (PLD) Stake Has Upped by Cohen & Steers Inc

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 23,769 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 17,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 328,092 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 2.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 25.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 billion, up from 22.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 726,383 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Invest Group Limited Liability has 29,000 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,812 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 23,995 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 199,746 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 124,893 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sei Invests stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 594,784 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management has 1.73% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.60 million shares. 2,466 are owned by Reilly Limited Liability Company. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 67,000 shares. Bokf Na owns 71,410 shares. Brookfield Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.06% or 1,979 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5,028 shares to 3,210 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 494,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructu (NYSE:TYG).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,237 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).