Hallmark Capital Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Gray Television (GTN) Position Has Increased by Darsana Capital Partners Lp

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 10,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 150,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.13M, up from 140,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 12.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 190,413 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 10,189 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 69,607 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 20,400 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 1.54M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 1.35 million shares. United Fincl Advisers Llc invested in 0% or 10,579 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 124,476 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd. Moreover, Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2.94% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 196,495 shares. 74,629 are owned by Quantitative Invest Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 720,984 shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested in 0% or 41 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 657,151 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. On Friday, August 9 HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,800 shares. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,010 shares to 192,757 shares, valued at $21.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,651 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 5.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 2.02M shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Associate reported 547,735 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 308,206 shares stake. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,269 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 433,680 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 40,724 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Canal Insurance Com reported 132,000 shares or 5.82% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nfc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2,062 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,127 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3.19% or 126,745 shares. Nadler Fin Gru invested in 26,438 shares or 1.02% of the stock.