Hallmark Capital Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Roumell Asset Management Boosted Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Position By $484,485

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 3,605 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 160,014 shares with $22.29 million value, up from 156,409 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 4.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) stake by 69.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 96,897 shares as Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)’s stock declined 24.02%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 236,110 shares with $1.24M value, up from 139,213 last quarter. Houston Wire & Cable Co now has $76.90M valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 8,086 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 4,370 shares to 107,452 valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 6,691 shares and now owns 114,003 shares. T (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0.58% or 30,999 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 216,724 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 25,682 shares. Private Na stated it has 54,224 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advisors reported 34,159 shares stake. Estabrook Management accumulated 120,123 shares. Ami Invest Management has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,297 shares. Asset Grp Inc holds 1.11% or 22,483 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 115,309 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vista Cap Ptnrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,049 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability stated it has 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.50% above currents $129.96 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $313,654 activity. Another trade for 970 shares valued at $5,015 was bought by Micklas Christopher M.. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider Yetman G Gary bought $14,716. HALEY ROY W had bought 6,023 shares worth $26,857 on Friday, August 30. Reymond Robert L bought 1,000 shares worth $4,340. POKLUDA JAMES L III also bought $39,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares.