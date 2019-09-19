Hallmark Capital Management Increased Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding; Dnb Asset Management As Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 20,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 218,488 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 14,401 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728.98 million, up from 13,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 624,028 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Helmerich & Payne buys drilling engineering software firm – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP: Investors Might Want To Wait For Better Visibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 19,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% or 9,659 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 0% or 89 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Adirondack Tru owns 1,235 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bokf Na accumulated 9,008 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 42,099 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hartford Mgmt owns 12,035 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 408,105 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,155 shares to 119,242 shares, valued at $4.79B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,361 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Frost Bank Houston region president on branch growth: â€˜Weâ€™re out to grow our market shareâ€™ – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Inc accumulated 3,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Tx has 0.52% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 51,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 45,546 shares. Qci Asset Management reported 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,630 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Leavell Mngmt Inc. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 342 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Pnc Finance Serv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 300,882 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 41,315 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Nj accumulated 241,170 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 4,665 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Ltd accumulated 12,364 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 138,940 shares to 32,769 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 5,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).