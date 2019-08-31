Hallmark Capital Management Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $474,780; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Position by $2.53 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 161,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, up from 157,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 79,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 22,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE

