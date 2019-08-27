Hallmark Capital Management Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $2.12 Million; Spartan Stores (SPTN) Sentiment Is 1.45

Spartan Stores Inc (SPTN) investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 84 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 58 reduced and sold their positions in Spartan Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 29.58 million shares, down from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spartan Stores Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 44 Increased: 58 New Position: 26.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 13.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 26,502 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 217,221 shares with $17.55M value, up from 190,719 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $287.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 796,847 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 4,317 shares to 193,498 valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) stake by 14,691 shares and now owns 19,383 shares. Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 88,079 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 1.05% or 475,476 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 171,410 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ipswich invested in 152,115 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,515 shares. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 1.26% or 45,633 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.56% or 318,887 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Invest holds 1.24% or 183,102 shares. Advisory Serv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,750 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,855 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,777 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 235,331 shares. 14,323 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.94% above currents $68.03 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $400.72 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company for 1.19 million shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 668,610 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.32% invested in the company for 66,744 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,432 shares.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 10,583 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500.