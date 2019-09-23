Hallmark Capital Management Increased By $464,810 Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Position; Steelcase (SCS) Sentiment Is 1.08

Steelcase Inc (SCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 96 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 89 sold and decreased stakes in Steelcase Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 77.92 million shares, up from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Steelcase Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 63 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) stake by 25.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 8,770 shares as National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 42,535 shares with $2.26 million value, up from 33,765 last quarter. National Retail Properties Inc now has $9.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 196,821 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 29,328 shares to 439,134 valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) stake by 5,115 shares and now owns 11,005 shares. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 5.83 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.04% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 16,431 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 900,937 shares. Lasalle Mgmt Securities Ltd Company owns 1.81% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1.26M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.05% or 22.88 million shares in its portfolio. 40,860 are owned by Dupont. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 421,851 shares stake. Btr Management reported 0.06% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 58 shares. Legal And General Public Lc holds 0.04% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Kistler reported 457 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has 5,333 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 0.84% above currents $56.03 stock price. National Retail Properties had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NNN in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NNN in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Steelcase Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Speakers – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. for 205,945 shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 177,000 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 248,371 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 1.07% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 727,478 shares.