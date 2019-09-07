Hallmark Capital Management Holds Holding in Carter (CRI); Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Cut Stake

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 100,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 791,257 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, down from 891,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 1.02 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carter Inc (CRI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 97,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, up from 94,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 692,687 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.49M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

