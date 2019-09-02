Hallmark Capital Management Holding In International Business Machine (IBM) Was Has Lifted; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Holding by $3.11 Million as Stock Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.08M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 12,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl reported 6,490 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 27,386 shares. One Mgmt Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,853 shares. 2,717 are held by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Harvey Inv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greenwood Gearhart has 2.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 57,325 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.49% or 1.69 million shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com accumulated 564 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. 2,533 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 88,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Old Dominion holds 3,685 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 13,374 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.41% stake.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 14,691 shares to 19,383 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,725 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elon Musk, Jack Ma to headline AI event in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “As Markets Dive, Tech Stocks Like Apple and IBM Are Seeing the Biggest Selloffs. Hereâ€™s Why – Fortune” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 14,684 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 69 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 15,111 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 334,183 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bokf Na holds 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 54,843 shares. Advisory Net Lc reported 19,099 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reinhart Prns, Wisconsin-based fund reported 363,330 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.63M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.