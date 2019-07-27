Hallmark Capital Management Has Upped Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $796,356; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Decreased Its Stake by $321,300

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 265.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,307 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 91,940 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests has 137,185 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 711,674 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 13,727 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 19,120 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 59,551 shares. Wellington Llp reported 0.01% stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 219,493 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. 310,629 were accumulated by Epoch Invest Prns. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 82,817 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,898 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 0.09% or 6,440 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv invested in 0.32% or 632,687 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 150 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest reported 270 shares stake. Harbour Mgmt has 1.51% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 15,510 shares. Btc Capital reported 0.93% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 157,212 shares. North Amer Mgmt owns 2.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 108,422 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.97% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 17,552 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 1,315 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested 0.73% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated stated it has 2.81 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.35% or 588,706 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 22,534 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 515,356 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,519 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.