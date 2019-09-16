Hallmark Capital Management Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding by $688,572 as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Upped Its Position by $72.79 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 5,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 166,723 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.75M, up from 161,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 3.18M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.94. About 7.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,391 shares to 1,372 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,651 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

