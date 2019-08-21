Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding; Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding By $3.09 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 193,498 shares with $18.02 million value, down from 197,815 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $38.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 308,735 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 88,644 shares with $7.99M value, down from 122,944 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 201,775 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd stake by 75,138 shares to 4.04M valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 419,801 shares and now owns 3.04M shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $99.45’s average target is -5.67% below currents $105.43 stock price. Ross Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Telsey Advisory downgraded the shares of ROST in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 7,498 shares to 37,913 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 60,308 shares and now owns 249,915 shares. Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was raised too.