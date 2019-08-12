Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding by $301,080; Share Price Rose; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Aravt Global Has Cut Its Stake by $6.44 Million

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.75M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 42,519 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 45,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

