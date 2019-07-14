Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised By $456,729 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Fort LP Trimmed Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 153.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 1,673 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 2,763 shares with $756,000 value, up from 1,090 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $116.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Fort Lp decreased Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 58.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 49,011 shares as Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 6.13%. The Fort Lp holds 34,110 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 83,121 last quarter. Prestige Consmr Healthcare I now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 417,759 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital invested in 0.12% or 29,397 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il accumulated 1.54% or 47,855 shares. Btim has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,019 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Monetary Mgmt Gru invested in 16,225 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Com Bancorp invested 0.85% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fort LP has invested 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 249,539 shares. Lourd Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 903 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd reported 95 shares stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 5,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Trust owns 162,031 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northpointe Limited Liability Company invested in 7,619 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 2,596 shares to 66,757 valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,895 shares and now owns 42,519 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) was reduced too.

Fort Lp increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 4,313 shares to 18,542 valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 20,866 shares and now owns 72,467 shares. Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) was raised too.

