Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $383,544; Share Price Rose; Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) by $1.62 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 332,939 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97 million, down from 339,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 2.27 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 27,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 171,548 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16 million, down from 198,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 13,915 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 39,970 shares to 644,711 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 27,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clear Harbor Asset holds 0.09% or 8,277 shares. 6,404 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 345,628 are owned by Agf Investments. Bath Savings Trust reported 0.08% stake. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 118 shares. Sfmg Limited Co has 4,814 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. One Capital Llc reported 0.04% stake. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mawer Mgmt Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,245 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 74,085 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18,250 shares to 409,712 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,867 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).