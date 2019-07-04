Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.34 Million; Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Share Value Declined

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 36,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 175,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 4.48 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,871 shares to 296,308 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 16,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64,694 shares to 103,604 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

