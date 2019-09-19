Hallmark Capital Management Has Lifted Its Kohls (KSS) Position by $774,372; Elk Creek Partners Holding In Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Was Upped

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corporation (KSS) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 16,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 42,445 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 25,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 318,271 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 52.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 282,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 818,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 536,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 251,201 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Samsung’s Reinforced Galaxy Fold Ready for Prime Time? – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “British investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Discusses Major Advancements Its PCT, BaroFold, and BaroShear K45 Platforms – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sony appeals to film lovers with slimline Xperia 5 smartphone – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Other Biotech Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,796 activity.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Larry Montgomery, who helped make Kohl’s a national brand, dies at 70 – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Home Depot Rises, Kohl’s Falls on Mixed Results – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kohl’s sells Menomonee Falls office to Milwaukee Tool for ongoing expansion – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

