Hallmark Capital Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Company (DIS) Holding By $431,346; Mge Energy (MGEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 54 funds opened new or increased positions, while 49 reduced and sold their holdings in Mge Energy Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Company (DIS) stake by 32.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 3,886 shares as Disney Walt Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 15,815 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 11,929 last quarter. Disney Walt Company now has $249.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 60,366 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chartist Ca invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 4,394 shares. 648,732 are owned by Saratoga & Invest. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 727,418 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 6,035 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 1,431 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.61% or 83,332 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 317,184 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Caprock Group holds 0.71% or 32,914 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 5,440 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advantage Inc invested 5.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Inv Management holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,972 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 1,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.