Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Its Celanese (CE) Stake; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Price Declined While Shah Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 181,043 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.52 million, up from 177,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd reported 713 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Lp stated it has 0.42% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Etrade Llc has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,291 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc reported 9,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 2,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nordea Investment owns 335,320 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 1.12% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,728 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Atwood & Palmer holds 1.01% or 69,570 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts accumulated 1.48M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Ww holds 0.13% or 159,461 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 18,211 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 6,280 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,977 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,876 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 32,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 101,481 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 155,830 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 791,115 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 294,450 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Shell Asset Company reported 40,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 0% or 399,810 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 2.87 million shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0% stake. 165,776 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Co. 4,002 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy investor Firefly to avoid proxy fight for now – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Issues Statement Nasdaq:GPOR – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firefly Value Partners Sends Letter to Gulfport Energy Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Shares for $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30. HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.