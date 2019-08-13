Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.34 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Central Securities (CET) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 37,943 shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 60,308 shares to 249,915 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Orexo Signs License and Supply Agreement With Mundipharma for Zubsolv® in Australia and New Zealand – Stockhouse” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “ArcelorMittal Announces Pricing of Bond Issue – Stockhouse” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “21C Metals Files NI 43-101 Initial Resource Report for the East Bull Palladium Project – Stockhouse” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.