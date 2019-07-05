Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock declined 0.15%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 193,498 shares with $18.02M value, down from 197,815 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $36.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 516,626 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 38.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17M shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock rose 3.41%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $61.89M value, down from 3.05 million last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 69,040 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt has invested 1.51% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Street stated it has 4.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Regions Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 6,300 are held by Menta Cap Limited Liability Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 14,000 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co owns 484,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial invested in 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 151,190 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 18,350 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Brown Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.77% or 5.32M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 31,997 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2019 – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Launches Real-Time Disbursement Services to Bill Payments Portfolio – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Announces 2019 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) rating on Friday, March 8. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $38 target.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,112 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 17,201 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 1,567 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 661,617 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Lc reported 9,215 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability holds 68,925 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 17.78 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). U S has invested 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Mercantile owns 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,847 shares. Argent Tru reported 20,496 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 28,180 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc holds 6,213 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,220 shares to 60,057 valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Resources Inc Va (NYSE:D) stake by 4,637 shares and now owns 28,177 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) Stands Out Amid Retail-Wholesale Peers – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ross Stores: Take The Money And Run – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Ross Stores (ROST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TGT or ROST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.