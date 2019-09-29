Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.58 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Range Res (RRC) Stake by $19.63 Million; Valuation Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 240.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 3.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 29,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 439,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, down from 468,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 9,090 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.53M shares to 502,744 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,732 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,500 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.