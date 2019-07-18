Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding; Axa Has Lowered By $875,862 Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding

Axa decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 53.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 23,049 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Axa holds 19,700 shares with $751,000 value, down from 42,749 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $12.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 205,907 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 42,519 shares with $4.43 million value, down from 45,414 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $289.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 22,213 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 2,501 shares. Group reported 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 229,570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 41,350 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 831,229 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested in 19,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Nv has invested 0.09% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 288,955 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fincl stated it has 5,400 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 19.60M shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 24,600 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont stated it has 300 shares. Pinnacle holds 28,481 shares. Glob Endowment LP has 0.62% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 25.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Axa increased Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 220,000 shares to 420,700 valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tivo Corp stake by 51,000 shares and now owns 538,400 shares. Crane Co (NYSE:CR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4100 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) rating on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $30 target.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock or 9,079 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G strikes licensing deal for iconic Braun product – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 729,288 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Invest Advsr Lc owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,442 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 4,131 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,975 shares. Fort LP holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,332 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 3.36M shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 1.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6.68 million are held by Dimensional Fund L P. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has 1.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Com accumulated 15,790 shares. Beacon Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Lc has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,634 shares. 428,756 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Cadence Bancshares Na holds 6.28% or 153,933 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.19 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 26,502 shares to 217,221 valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,220 shares and now owns 60,057 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.