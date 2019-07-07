Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Value Declined; Capital Management Upped Its Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,988 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 399,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 1,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,237 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 4,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28. 24,000 shares were sold by Wallace James H, worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 104,241 shares to 70,200 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,747 shares, and cut its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,860 shares to 161,170 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.