Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $463,050 as Stock Price Declined; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $2.77 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 100,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 160,158 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17B for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allstate has 0.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 75,826 shares. Hilltop reported 3,385 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6,713 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aviva Public Ltd holds 284,371 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. West Chester Cap has 2.73% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,884 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1,425 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 475,356 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.43% or 435,498 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,309 shares to 85,769 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 26,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.