Hallmark Capital Management Decreased By $465,101 Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding; Investors Bancorp (ISBC) SI Decreased By 0.63%

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. ISBC’s SI was 5.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 5.59 million shares previously. With 2.04M avg volume, 3 days are for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s short sellers to cover ISBC’s short positions. The SI to Investors Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.15%. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 19,484 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,111 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 200,789 shares with $18.38 million value, down from 205,900 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 7,415 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Investors Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86M for 12.12 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 19.93% above currents $81.44 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $92 target in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

