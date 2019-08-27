Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $686,104

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 63,479 shares with $18.22M value, down from 71,654 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $260.61. About 183,382 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 27.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 13,112 shares with $1.83M value, down from 18,048 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 4.79 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd holds 45,283 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 152,656 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,572 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 2,391 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11.34M shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wills invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 3.23% or 31,386 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 23,819 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 2.61% or 115,167 shares. Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Llc has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 0.38% or 12,719 shares in its portfolio. 16 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 14.05% above currents $131.37 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.46 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.96% above currents $260.61 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $350 target. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.