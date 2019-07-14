Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $463,050; Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Position by $3.57 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 100,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stanley has 0.32% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Highland Mgmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Manhattan Com holds 1,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,882 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,400 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 38,961 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Allstate holds 0.01% or 4,982 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cubic Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,300 shares. 544,392 are held by Citigroup. Homrich And Berg owns 5,874 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Should You Buy This 4.9%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas’ Total Return Outlook Isn’t Compelling Enough To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Has All Of The Ingredients Of Something Special – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares to 104,924 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M worth of stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, RHT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: TRXC,CVRS,BYSI,AMRX – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen withdraws European application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen And The Institute For Protein Design (IPD) At University Of Washington Announce Unique Strategic Research Partnership – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17,936 shares to 24,747 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).