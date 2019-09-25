Hallmark Capital Management Cut Its Position in T (TMUS) by $819,106 as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.25 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 11,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 249,851 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.52M, down from 260,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 3.69M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 48,895 shares to 151,867 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,146 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 4.59 million shares. Yhb Advsr reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kessler Inv Group Inc Lc reported 22,579 shares stake. 135,305 are owned by North Management. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 3.15% stake. Corda Inv Limited Co invested in 0.16% or 11,241 shares. 3.77M were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Country Trust Fincl Bank owns 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 729,626 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP stated it has 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 783,000 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 111,856 shares stake. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 244,246 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated owns 448,607 shares for 4.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fir Tree Management LP reported 73,392 shares stake. 519,381 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 13,233 shares stake. Victory Capital holds 0.04% or 235,908 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability reported 4,978 shares stake. Axa has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weiss Multi owns 80,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts reported 223,238 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 12,157 shares. Chase Inv Counsel has 2.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.24% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo LP invested in 0.32% or 823,024 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,039 shares to 359,552 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 8,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).