Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $402,350; Share Value Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $2.29 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 18,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 62,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 703,060 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 22,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 2.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,822 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BBL) by 20,431 shares to 30,042 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Cs Reit Etf (ICF) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,386 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Financial Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.