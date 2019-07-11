Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Its Dominion Resources Va (D) Position by $352,412; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 44,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 98,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 1.20M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va (D) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.05M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip Technology Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Com owns 955,674 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 8,885 shares. Conning reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 248,854 shares. Tributary Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% or 23,300 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Lc stated it has 103,745 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Comm New York has invested 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 470,446 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 6,615 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 27,282 shares. First Bank & Trust Trust holds 1.07% or 20,839 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,711 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,254 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. Another trade for 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,479 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,069 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 141,645 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 5,943 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,609 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 1,578 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Boston Family Office Limited Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 184,603 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tobam reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,348 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Company has 9,093 shares. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 286,246 shares.